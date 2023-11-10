Get over yourself, Canberra. Other cities have real problems

Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee this week invited us all to seethe about how allegedly "neglected" our suburbs are now. She has promised every suburb between between $500,000 and $2 million to spend on itself to upgrade its presently supposedly degraded self. She promises that we will all be consulted about how we want this money spent on our dear habitats and so it is time for you, suburban Canberrans, to begin to think about these things.