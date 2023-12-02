Canberrans remember a prophetic and creative voice for change

To mark its 20th anniversary in March this year, A Chorus of Women, gathered about 100 singers, including many of the women from 2003, along with some men, to return to the Marble Foyer (with permission this time) to sing an updated version of the Lament, written by Glenda. This invited the audience to "give our voice to the Song of Life" so "lament will turn to renewal". Assembled parliamentarians from across political parties were deeply moved. Some commented that in times of warmongering and climate disasters it is good for the nation's decision-makers to be reminded to have courage to take bold action for the children of today and the future. TV news coverage of the event included Glenda speaking to camera with her characteristic deep intelligence, direct eye contact and voice that has been described by others as "the voice of peace", explaining her initial impulse in 2003 and the new focus for the 2023 version.