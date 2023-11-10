The Canberra Times
Tasmania's 2024 Australian of the Year Awards announced

By Acm Network
November 10 2023 - 9:00pm
Tasmania's 2024 Australian of the Year is rural women's advocate and founder of Motherland, Stephanie Trethewey. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
Rural women's advocate Stephanie Trethewey, whose national charity Motherland connects mothers raising children on the land, is Tasmania's Australian of the Year for 2024.

