Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Victoria's 2024 Australian of the Year Awards announced

November 14 2023 - 8:40pm
Victoria's 2024 Australian of the Year is Indigenous health leader, Janine Mohamed (right). Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
Indigenous health leader Janine Mohamed is Victoria's Australian of the Year for 2024.

