The Canberra Times
Monday, 13 November 2023
Home/News/Australian of the Year

Cancer research pioneers named NSW Australians of the Year for 2024

By Acm Network
November 13 2023 - 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW's 2024 Australians of the Year are melanoma treatment pioneers Professor Richard Scolyer and Professor Georgina Long. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au
NSW's 2024 Australians of the Year are melanoma treatment pioneers Professor Richard Scolyer and Professor Georgina Long. Picture supplied by australianoftheyear.org.au

The 2024 Australians of the Year for NSW are melanoma treatment pioneers Professor Richard Scolyer and Professor Georgina Long.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Australian of the Year
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.