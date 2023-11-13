We won't sit here and tell Anthony Albanese how to run the country, so we won't tell him how to pick his Prime Minister's XI either.
"Obviously it's his game, he should have his fingerprints on selection," Cricket ACT chief executive Olivia Thornton grinned.
We just want to give him a few pointers about what Canberra cricket fans want to see when the Prime Minister's XI face Pakistan at Manuka Oval in a four-day game - which could double as a Test audition - from December 6.
Is this Manuka Oval or the wild west?
What Thornton labels "one of the best stadiums in Australia" could host a shootout to determine David Warner's replacement at the top of the order for the Australian Test side this summer.
Warner has already scripted his own farewell - and a departure after January's SCG Test means selectors need to find a new opener for a series beginning 10 days later.
Cam Bancroft is the Sheffield Shield's leading run scorer with 458 at 76.33, while Matt Renshaw - who scored a century in last year's Prime Minister's XI fixture - has scored 300 at 42.85. Marcus Harris and Henry Hunt have also featured in discussions.
Run through last year's squad and you'll notice Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Agar, Todd Murphy, and Michael Neser have all played Test cricket since. Skipper Josh Inglis is keeping for Australia at the World Cup, and Aaron Hardie made his international limited overs debut.
"It's a really important fixture for them to be able to put their best foot forward. It is a genuine audition this year and for years to come," Thornton said.
"We know that Warner is probably hanging up the boots at the end of this international summer, so for a young opener to come through the PM's XI and put their best foot forward in this fixture, what an opportunity.
"There are lots of people putting their hand up at the moment. Whoever does come to town, no doubt they'll be up and firing. If they play well and get runs on the board, who knows where that could land for them for the coming season."
Remember when Jono Dean belted his way to a Big Bash contract and Djali Bloomfield skittled Sri Lankans in Superman socks?
If there was ever a time to bring an ACT player back into the fold for the Prime Minister's XI, it's now. The Comets have just returned to the national second XI competition and return of a genuine pathway through Canberra has the region's best players salivating.
"In previous years, we've had an opportunity. Even the likes of their current coach, Jono Dean, he made his way through the PM's XI. I know those conversations are taking place with Stuart Karpinnen at the moment," Thornton said.
"Last year we had young Zac Keogh and Blake Faunce as 12th and 13th, and they are now both members of that Comets team. Having that connection through to our local Comets side is really important because it does provide them with a little bit of a carrot.
"Equally [they're in] the box seat in terms of [seeing] how those more senior players prepare for the games. We can't underestimate the importance of those connection points."
Wishful thinking, but how about Nathan Lyon?
Australia's third leading Test wicket-taker of all time is just four shy of claiming 500 scalps and the off-spinner would attract plenty of interest from punters and pundits alike.
Lyon has returned for NSW after a calf injury derailed his Ashes campaign and another four-day game in Canberra would give him one final chance to dust off the cobwebs before the Test summer.
Oh, and have we mentioned he used to be a groundsman at Manuka Oval?
