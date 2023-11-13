Shakera Reilly figured her WNBL days might have been over.
She was settled at home in the Hunter with a kelpie named Ziggy when Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal came calling about a development contract.
Now Reilly, who played for the Capitals during their 2019-20 championship-winning season, has been elevated to Canberra's main roster to fill the void left by season-ending injuries to Chloe Tugliach and Tahlia Tupaea.
"Initially I didn't really think I was going to end up back in this position again. I was shocked but so excited, very lucky," Reilly said.
"It was really cool when we first had our chat [about joining the main roster]. I was pretty shocked, because it has always been a goal of mine to get to that point. For Vealy to have the trust in me to fill that position was really cool.
"It's been awesome. I've really missed it the last few years, it's really nice to get back into the groove and the professional side of things."
Reilly played under Paul Goriss during her stint in Canberra and the pair have linked up again with the title-winning mentor back on deck as an assistant to Veal this season.
Goriss says Reilly has returned to the Capitals a far more well-rounded player following NBL1 stints with Mount Gambier and Maitland.
Now she has a chance to prove it when the Capitals face the Sydney Flames at Sydney Olympic Park's Quaycentre on Wednesday, before flying to Townsville to face the Fire on Saturday.
"She knows this is a step in the right direction to cement a permanent spot in the Caps team in the future," Goriss said.
"I've just noticed her strength in what she has gained by going away and playing after her first season here with us. Playing in the NBL1 has given her more confidence and she has fitted seamlessly back into the Caps group.
"I've just seen her grow as a player, her skill level is better, her confidence better in what she does, and she looks at ease back on the court in the WNBL.
"She still needs to continue to learn the game, but you can just see her confidence in her shooting, she has taken it to another level [as well as] her confidence defensively, being able to defend in the WNBL. She has made great strides in being able to be a part of the current Caps group."
