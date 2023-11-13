The Canberra Raiders now know their path to the finals next season after the 2024 NRL draw was released.
On Monday morning the schedule completed the picture for Canberra's upcoming 2024 campaign, after the first five games, and their Anzac Round and Magic Round opponents were revealed last week.
Some key elements of the draw are:
Raiders fans will now be able to mark their calendars for the biggest games of the year, as the Green Machine try to better their finish last season, where they were eliminated in week one of the finals by Newcastle.
ROUND ONE
Thursday, March 7: Knights v Raiders at Newcastle, 8pm
ROUND TWO
Saturday, March 16: Raiders v Tigers at Canberra, 3pm
ROUND THREE
Friday, March 22: Warriors v Raiders at Christchurch, 6pm
ROUND FOUR
Sunday, March 31: Sharks v Raiders at Cronulla, 6.15pm
ROUND FIVE
Sunday, April 7: Raiders v Eels at Canberra, 6.15pm
ROUND SIX
Sunday, April 14: Raiders v Titans at Canberra, 6.15pm
ROUND SEVEN
Saturday, April 20: Broncos v Raiders at Brisbane, 7.35pm
ROUND EIGHT
Sunday, April 28: Raiders v Sharks at Canberra, 4.05pm
ROUND NINE
Friday, May 3: Sea Eagles v Raiders at Manly, 6pm
ROUND TEN - BYE
ROUND ELEVEN (MAGIC ROUND)
Friday, May 17: Raiders v Bulldogs at Brisbane, 6pm
ROUND TWELVE
Saturday, May 25: Raiders v Roosters at Canberra, 3pm
ROUND THIRTEEN
Saturday, June 1: Dolphins v Raiders at Brisbane, 7.35pm
ROUND FOURTEEN - BYE
ROUND FIFTEEN
Friday, June 14: Raiders v Cowboys at Canberra, 6pm
ROUND SIXTEEN
Sunday, June 23: Tigers v Raiders at Campbelltown, 4.05pm
ROUND SEVENTEEN
Saturday, June 29: Storm v Raiders at Melbourne, 7.35pm
ROUND EIGHTEEN
Sunday, July 7: Raiders v Knights at Canberra, 4.05pm
ROUND NINETEEN - BYE
ROUND TWENTY
Friday, July 19: Raiders v Warriors at Canberra, 8pm
ROUND TWENTY-ONE
Sunday, July 28: Raiders v Rabbitohs at Canberra, 6.15pm
ROUND TWENTY-TWO
Sunday, August 4: Bulldogs v Raiders at Belmore, 4.05pm
ROUND TWENTY-THREE
Saturday, August 10: Raiders v Sea Eagles at Canberra, 3pm
ROUND TWENTY-FOUR
Saturday, August 17: Cowboys v Raiders at Townsville, 5.30pm
ROUND TWENTY-FIVE
Saturday, August 24: Raiders v Panthers at Canberra, 3pm
ROUND TWENTY-SIX
Sunday, September 1: Roosters v Raiders at Sydney, 4.05pm
ROUND TWENTY-SEVEN
Saturday, September 7: Dragons v Raiders at Kogarah, 3pm
