Before the 2024 NRL and NRLW draw is released on Monday morning, here are the games Canberra Raiders fans will want to get ready to circle.
Some NRL fixtures were already revealed by The Canberra Times prior to the official draw release on Monday.
The Raiders' first five games will be against the Newcastle Knights (away), Wests Tigers (home), New Zealand Warriors (away), Cronulla Sharks (away), and Parramatta Eels (home).
The round one rematch with the Knights will be an electric season-opener following Newcastle's resurgence, and their thrilling two-point elimination final win over Canberra that included a biting allegation.
Meanwhile, Magic Round will see the Green Machine play the Bulldogs in Brisbane and then for NRL Anzac Round, Canberra will play Cronulla.
In pre-season the Raiders will also play trials against Parramatta at Kogarah on February 17 and the North Queensland Cowboys on February 25 in Canberra.
Jack Wighton's departure to Redfern opens the door for a new No.6 to step up for the Raiders next season, and Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange are the top contenders.
Weekes came from Manly, and he's already said he wants to lock in the role for round one. Whoever convinces coach Ricky Stuart they're deserving of the five-eighth spot, all eyes will be on how Wighton's replacement performs in round one in Newcastle.
Other new recruits to watch will be former Knights utility Simi Sasagi and English prop Morgan Smithies.
There were unforgettable scenes when Raiders legend Jarrod Croker notched his 300th game last season, and now a similar celebration could be in store for Josh Papali'i.
The Raiders front-rower has played 282 games and next season he can become the 50th player in NRL history to reach the milestone.
After an injury-plagued 2023, Papali'i has vowed to be a top prop in the game again, but told The Canberra Times earlier this month he's undecided whether he will take up his 2025 option to remain in the capital, or test the market.
The South Sydney Rabbitohs are expected to visit Canberra Stadium on a wintery July weekend late in the season, where Jack Wighton will play against his old club.
It'll be a strange sight for Raiders fans that have watched Wighton play 242 games in green, and how the Canberra faithful welcome him back to town will be intriguing.
The curious case of David Fifita never seems to end as recent reports suggest the Titan is technically a free agent with a player option on his contract for 2024 and 2025.
Despite extending with the Titans for another three years in August, a contract clause could give Fifita until round 10 next season to decide if he will remain on the Gold Coast for 2025 or move elsewhere.
The clause is reportedly designed to give Fifita time to determine if he is comfortable working under new coach Des Hasler, after Justin Holbrook's sudden sacking last season.
Canberra were chasing Fifita before he extended with the Titans, so after recent developments, expect the powerful second-rower to be a much-discussed topic when the Raiders play the Titans in 2024.
Raiders veterans Jordan Rapana and Elliott Whitehead are on the last year of their respective contracts, and it's unclear what each player wants for 2025.
That could mean next year is the final NRL season for the 34-year-olds should they decide to hang up the boots.
The pair are both likely to notch their 200th games for the Raiders next season, highlighting the immense impact they've had on the club, so if they do make the call to retire, their final home game of 2024 will be a must for Canberra fans to show their gratitude.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.