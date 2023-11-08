Kaeo Weekes knows he's got some big shoes to fill - those of Dally M Medal winner Jack Wighton.
But that's exactly what he's come to the Canberra Raiders to do.
The 21-year-old has set his sights on being part of the Green Machine team come round one in the second weekend of March.
That will hopefully be somewhere in the Raiders spine - although the No.6 jersey's the one he wants the most.
But Weekes has the double string to his bow of also being able to slot in at fullback, with the pre-season set to determine where he ends up.
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has vowed to give youth a chance to cover both the five-eighth and fullback roles.
That could see either Weekes or Ethan Strange wearing the No.6 jersey vacated by Wighton's move to South Sydney come the start of next season.
Weekes, who has just started his first pre-season in lime green, hopes it'll be him.
"Obviously I want to lock down a spot come round one, whatever that may be," he said.
"Just play real consistent footy, week-in, week-out, and hopefully play as much NRL as I can.
"I'd like to play six. I'd love to get my hands on the ball and be in that front line, but whatever [Stuart] or the coaching staff has in mind I'll put my best foot forward in both positions and do what's best for the team.
"I've got a big opportunity in front of me - so do the other boys - but there is a big opportunity and a big spot that needs to be filled.
"I'm willing to work hard and do whatever it takes to put my best foot forward, and hopefully see where that takes me."
The Raiders recruit knows covering Wighton's loss was going to come with some pressure attached.
It took extra-time to knock Canberra out of the first week of NRL finals this year and the emergence of young stars like Hudson Young, Corey Horsburgh and Matt Timoko has the faithful keen to climb higher up the ladder.
But with youth in the key roles of five-eighth and fullback, finding the consistency to manage that could be a big ask.
Weekes knows there'll be pressure to perform.
But he also knows there'll be some experience around him to lean on.
He'll potentially be playing alongside Jamal Fogarty in the halves, with an experienced forward pack in front of him.
"Obviously [there's pressure. Wighton] was a club legend and he's been here for a long time," Weekes said.
"He's [achieved] the highest of the highs - played for Australia, played for NSW and there's big shoes to be filled, but I'm not too worried about that.
"I'm just trying to think about what I can do and what's best for the team."
Weekes said Stuart and the Raiders didn't need a hard sell to convince him to come to Canberra.
The opportunity that's available was enough to do that - even though it meant he had to make the hard decision to move away from family, who were an important part of his life.
It's meant he's had to leave his girlfriend Madison Ashby behind in Sydney - she's part of the Australian rugby sevens squad.
He played 12 NRL games for Manly since making his debut last year and was searching for the chance to become a regular first grader.
Weekes came up through the Manly juniors, but has found himself with limited opportunities behind the likes of Tom Trbojevic and Josh Schuster.
"The club sold itself. They didn't really have to do too much talking," he said.
"The boys and the amount of skill and calibre we have here - there's a lot of skill and potential here.
"That was a real selling point for me."
Weekes described himself as a running player who liked to get his hands on the football and take on the opposition's defensive line.
He's been able to learn off Trbojevic the past few years as he waited to get his chance with the Sea Eagles.
The 21-year-old mostly played at fullback on the northern beaches - in both the NRL and NSW Cup - with the occasional appearance at five-eighth.
He also played a little bit of hooker.
"I like to run the ball. I like to get my hands on the ball. I like a bit of open field," Weekes said.
"Whatever it is I just like to attack the line - that's probably one of my greatest attributes - with a bit of speed."
