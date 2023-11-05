A boom second-rower and not a five-eighth is the target, which means controversial Penrith Panther Jarome Luai is not on the Canberra Raiders' shopping list.
While it's no secret the Green Machine are in the market for a strike edge forward, they're sticking to their guns when it comes to giving youth a chance in their spine.
That means Ethan Strange and Kaeo Weekes are set for a pre-season shoot-out for the No.6 jersey, with performance determining who gets first crack at replacing Jack Wighton (South Sydney).
Performance during the 2024 NRL season will then determine whether the Raiders need to change tack and go to the market.
That would likely rule out the divisive Luai as a Canberra target, given the Panthers already have an offer on the table as other clubs circle the NSW five-eighth.
The Canberra Times revealed Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has vowed to put his faith in youth next year and they're not going to abandon the plan every time a playmaker comes off-contract.
Luai is contracted until the end of 2024, but he's now free to sign with other clubs beyond that.
The Panthers have reportedly offered him a two-year, $1.7 million deal to stay at the foot of the mountains.
"If we're going well and our young five-eighths are doing their job then why would we go out and recruit someone on the market if we don't need to?" Raiders recruitment boss Joel Carbone said.
"You can't say you're a development club and then every two weeks when a player becomes available you try to sign them."
It's a different story when it comes to the second row.
The Raiders have already gone after Gold Coast's David Fifita and shown interest in South Sydney's Keaon Koloamatangi, but both opted to remain where they were.
Wighton's departure means they've got a war chest to find a strike weapon on the edge.
They've got Hudson Young, Elliott Whitehead, Corey Harawira-Naera and Simi Sasagi as second-row options for next season - although Harawira-Naera has yet to be cleared to return to training following his frightening seizure that ended his 2023 campaign in round 13.
The Raiders are looking for a second-rower with a point of difference.
Brisbane have Jordan Riki and Brendan Piakura off-contract, but both have said they want to remain with the Broncos.
Penrith's Zac Hosking missed out on the grand final after playing 21 games.
The Sydney Roosters have Angus Crichton, Sitili Tupouniua, Naufahu Whyte and Siua Wong off-contract - although the latter two look set to re-sign at Bondi.
That throws the futures of Crichton and Tupouniua up in the air, with the former having almost made a switch to rugby union and the Western Force.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
Tupouniua is the interesting one from a strike point of view, although the 26-year-old has had a wretched run of injury doing his knee and suffering a bulging disc the past two years.
Carbone wouldn't be drawn on who they were looking to target.
"We're looking for a back-rower. It's pretty clear - we had a big crack at Fifita," he said.
"We're looking for a back-rower that has a point of difference."
Whitehead confirmed 2024 would be his final season before retiring and potentially moving into a coaching role with the Green Machine.
The Raiders captain scored a try in his final Test for England on Sunday morning - a 26-4 victory that gave them a clean sweep over Tonga.
"I have kind of got something sorted with Canberra. Hopefully I will go into coaching," Whitehead told The Yorkshire Post.
"I'm not too sure what that role will be yet. I will sit down with Ricky towards the back end of the season and go through that with him, but I will definitely be staying in rugby league somewhere and most likely at Canberra Raiders."
