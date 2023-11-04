Canberra Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead is the "epitome of a Test match player".
The 34-year-old was going to pull the pin on his international career after last year's World Cup, but now it's official.
He'll finish up after England's third and final Test against Tonga - at Headingley on Sunday morning.
It will be his 27th Test for England. He played another four for Great Britain in an international career that spanned a decade since his England debut against New Zealand in 2014.
He'll be back in Canberra to begin pre-season next month for what Raiders coach Ricky Stuart said will be his last NRL campaign with the Green Machine.
Whitehead will potentially captain the Raiders on his own in 2024 following the retirement of his former co-captain Jarrod Croker.
Stuart will decide whether to replace Croker or leave Whitehead as the sole captain - something the England star has effectively done on occasions as Croker battled injury.
Whitehead had said he'd hang up the international boots following last years' World Cup in England, but he didn't want to end on that semi-final defeat to Samoa.
Instead, he'll go out following a series win over Tonga instead - with England winning the opening two games.
Whitehead felt now the time was right, pointing to the young players coming through the ranks - including Raiders recruit Morgan Smithies, who will join the Green Machine next season on a three-year deal.
"It has been a privilege to wear the England shirt as many times as I have - it's the highest honour you can get," Whitehead said.
"I have had some really enjoyable moments representing my country, and some not so enjoyable, but overall I am really happy and proud of what I have accomplished on the international stage.
"However, with some fantastic young English players coming through, now feels like the right time for me to step aside and let them take their opportunity.
"I had considered international retirement last year, but I didn't want to go out on the World Cup semi-final defeat, but now I get to finish my England career with a series victory.
"I want to say thanks to all of my teammates, coaches and staff who have been involved during my time with England and hopefully I can go out on another win this weekend."
England coach Shaun Wane said Whitehead was a born leader who had shown his passion for his country.
"People had always told me how much they thought I would love to coach Elliott Whitehead," he said.
"When I became England boss I selected him and it immediately became clear to me what they meant.
"Elliott is a born leader and has shown incredible desire, passion and work ethic every time he has worn the England shirt. He is the very epitome of a Test match player.
"It's been a genuine pleasure to have Elliott involved with this team during my time in charge and I know how much the younger members of the squad have benefited from his presence.
"I wish him all the best in his final season at Canberra and hopefully we can get the job done for him this weekend."
