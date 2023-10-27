The Canberra Raiders' pre-season might start next week, but it looks set to begin without Corey Harawira-Naera.
His immediate playing future remains up in the air following his frightening seizure in May.
Harawira-Naera's career was still in limbo with his levels of a stubborn cardiac marker continuing at slightly elevated levels.
It means the 28-year-old still hasn't been cleared to return to training or playing yet.
The first group of Raiders - youngsters like Ethan Strange and Chevy Stewart - will begin pre-season next week, with most of the squad starting three weeks later.
It's still unclear whether Harawira-Naera will be part of that later group or whether his career will remain on hold.
The Canberra Times revealed the Raiders had called time on the former New Zealand international's 2023 NRL season at the start of September.
He had slightly high readings of cardiac enzyme troponin, having been cleared from a concussion and cognitive perspective.
Until those levels come down to a normal level his frustrating state of limbo could continue.
Harawira-Naera collapsed during the Raiders' win over South Sydney at Homebush in round 13.
He was taken to hospital before being released the following morning.
The news comes as the Raiders were waiting for English Super League club Wigan to accept their transfer-fee offer for Morgan Smithies.
They're trying to land the Warriors' tackling machine on a three-year deal after the lock starred in the grand final win over Catalans two weeks ago.
If they finalise Smithies then their 30-man roster will be full - although the NRL transfer market's always highly fluid.
They still haven't signed an established replacement for five-eighth Jack Wighton (South Sydney) with Canberra coach Ricky Stuart set to put his faith in his young players - like Strange and recruit Kaeo Weekes - instead.
It's believed the Raiders were also close to finalising a contract extension of boom prop Ata Mariota for another two years.
Mariota's off-contract next year and could start talking to other clubs from Wednesday in the wake of his stunning performance in the Green Machine's elimination final loss to Newcastle.
Meanwhile, the Raiders have added an under-17 female pathway program in the wake of their maiden NRLW campaign.
The Raiders narrowly missed out on the top four in the first season in the competition, finishing fifth.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
They've added the program in below their under-19 Tarsha Gale Cup team.
The Green Machine held a series of skills clinics in the Riverina, South Coast and Canberra, which highlighted to them the talent available.
They'll hold trials in November with the view to playing a series of trial matches against Sydney clubs.
Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick said it would help improve the junior depth in the region.
"There's no doubt that the success of the Raiders inaugural NRLW season has given young female rugby league players in the region the desire and inspiration to follow their dreams and this program will be a valuable step in helping them to achieve this," he said.
"Not only will this program give young female players an opportunity, but it will also be a valuable program for the Raiders to help identify and develop the next generation of players who we can work with closely to help them on their journey towards the NRLW."
