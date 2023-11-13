The Canberra Raiders' NRLW team have learned their 2024 opponents with the draw released on Monday morning.
The highlights for the Raiders next season include:
Last season the Raiders fell heartbreakingly short of a finals debut with a final-round loss to the Titans at home.
Despite the defeat, coach Darrin Borthwick was ecstatic with their performance in an inaugural season for the Raiders women and now they'll look to continue that momentum.
"There's lots to look forward to with this women's team at this club, so bring on next year already," he said.
ROUND ONE
Sunday, July 28: Tigers v Raiders at Campbelltown, 1.45pm
ROUND TWO
Saturday, August 3: Raiders v Knights at Canberra, 11.05am
ROUND THREE
Saturday, August 10: Raiders v Sharks at Canberra, 12.45pm
ROUND FOUR
Saturday, August 17: Broncos v Raiders at Brisbane, 11.05am
ROUND FIVE
Saturday, August 24: Raiders v Cowboys at Canberra, 12.45pm
ROUND SIX
Sunday, August 31: Roosters v Raiders at Sydney, 6.10pm
ROUND SEVEN
Saturday, September 7: Dragons v Raiders at Kogarah, 12.45pm
ROUND EIGHT
Sunday, September 15: Raiders v Eels at Canberra, 1.45pm
ROUND NINE
Sunday, September 22: Raiders v Titans at Parramatta, 1.30pm
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.