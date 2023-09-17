The Canberra Raiders women had a great run in their inaugural season, but it all ended in heartbreak on Sunday afternoon at Bruce.
The fifth-placed Raiders knew they needed to leave with a win by at least 12 points against the third-placed Titans in order to reach the NRLW finals.
After a strong season they dared to dream of a semi-final few expected them to challenge for as one of four NRLW expansion teams.
But the mountain was just too steep to climb in the last round, Gold Coast defeating the Green Machine 30-6, in what was possibly Canberra's worst performance of the year.
"We've had a lot of belief from on our staff and our coaches and our supporters, and I'm just disappointed we didn't play to our potential," co-skipper Zahara Temara said post-game.
"Reflecting on the season, even though the outcome was not the one that we were looking for, I'm very happy with the season, and I do think it was a success for us."
"Definitely the ruck [let us down against the Titans]. They were excellent with applying pressure and we just couldn't handle it. We tried our hardest to fight back, but they were just too good in the end," Temara added.
"It wasn't meant to be this year but we have the people to get us to the grand final next year."
The Titans were a class above from the get-go, putting the Raiders on their heels early and running downhill once inside the 20m line.
Gold Coast prop Shannon Mato crashed over from close range after just three minutes and soon after crafty fullback Evania Pelite sliced through poor defence untouched to score again for the Titans.
The Raiders tried to take more risks in order to get a quick reply but weren't rewarded for their efforts.
Gold Coast instead pounced on some errors to extend their lead to 22-0, with centre Jaime Chapman and halfback Lauren Brown scoring before half-time.
Canberra hit another hurdle early in the second half when one of the season's breakout stars Cheyelle Robins-Reti was forced off for a head injury assessment after copping friendly fire from prop Grace Kemp in a tackle.
Robins-Reti was left with a nasty head cut and instant swelling which required heavy taping.
The rugby convert wasn't able to return to the game until the final stages but still finished with an impressive team-high 147 total running metres and a line break.
The Titans were relentless in attack and defence all game and dealt with every advance by the Raiders with ease.
Second-rower Shaylee Bent put the visitors further ahead to make any hope of a comeback victory - let alone a 12-point lead - look beyond Canberra's reach, before Sienna Lofipo rubbed salt in the wound with a score in the final minute.
Despite the loss, co-captain Simaima Taufa topped off a stellar debut season in green in the same fashion she started - as an absolute workhorse, dominating the middle for the Raiders with a game-high 40 tackles.
Highlighting Taufa's never-say-die attitude was the crucial linebreak she made through the guts in the last four minutes to set up Madison Bartlett on the left wing, and finish an otherwise disappointing Raiders game on a high.
"It's been a fantastic year," coach Darrin Borthwick said, summarising his first season at the helm of the Raiders.
"I couldn't be any more proud of the girls that we've had here and shared the experience with.
"It's been one hell of a ride, and I know they didn't want it to end, and we didn't get the result, but geez, there's lots to look forward to with this women's team at this club, so bring on next year already."
GOLD COAST TITANS 30 (Shannon Mato, Evania Pelite, Jaime Chapman, Lauren Brown, Shaylee Bent, Sienna Lofipo tries; Zara Canfield 3 goals) bt CANBERRA RAIDERS 6 (Madison Bartlett try; Shakiah Tungai goal) at Canberra Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
