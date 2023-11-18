It's easy to see if your cat or dog is left or right handed because they'll show a preference using one paw to reach out. Or they'll used that paw to wipe something off their nose. Our dog Oscar tilts his head to the right if he's curious about a noise. If he spots something, he "points" with his right paw. So individual dogs and cats can be right or left pawed but over the population, the split is about 50-50.