The Canberra Times
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Ask Fuzzy: Are animals left or right handed?

By Rod Taylor
November 19 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's easy to see if your cat or dog is left or right handed because they'll show a preference using one paw to reach out. Or they'll used that paw to wipe something off their nose. Our dog Oscar tilts his head to the right if he's curious about a noise. If he spots something, he "points" with his right paw. So individual dogs and cats can be right or left pawed but over the population, the split is about 50-50.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.