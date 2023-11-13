Canberra United are still waiting to find out where they're playing this weekend as A-League officials scramble to lock in a venue after a game was moved away from Bathurst.
Canberra were supposed to face the Western Sydney Wanderers at Carrington Park on Saturday before officials deemed the pitch unsuitable due to "unseasonably cool conditions that have impacted the pitch's preparation".
The Wanderers confirmed on November 3 the match would be moved to Sydney, but Canberra are still in the dark as to exactly where.
Officials will meet on Tuesday to try to lock in a venue.
"Following a pitch inspection on Friday 3 November 2023, the Wanderers and Australian Professional League (APL) have confirmed that the match will be moved from Bathurst back to Sydney," a Wanderers statement said.
"The Wanderers will continue to work with Bathurst Regional Council for a revised fixture date during the 2023/24 Liberty A-Leagues season.
"A new venue will be confirmed for the match against Canberra United in due course.
"For those fans who had already purchased tickets, they will be honoured for the rescheduled game, or refunded (less booking and credit card fees)."
