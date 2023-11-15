Three former chief ministers reckon we deserve to know more about how our suburbs are named.
But let's be honest: lots of our suburb names have incredibly boring origins, and should be changed altogether.
Former judges, state premiers, more judges, former senators, other non-Canberra politicians - these just can't stand anymore, not now that we're finally paying attention.
In the spirit of one of the greatest Canberra Centenary suggestions we've ever published, let's rethink how we're doing this.
Some suburbs can definitely keep their names, including the ones named after former PMs. This is Canberra, after all, and most of them lived here at one time or another.
Similarly, we could never deprive Weary Dunlop of his own place, or Sir John Monash.
Same goes for explorers, inventors and other pioneers, because where would we be without, say, John Macarthur, one of the founders of Australia's Merino wool industry, the explorers John Joseph William Molesworth Oxley or Sir Douglas Mawson, or Howard Florey who discovered penicillin?
Those named after poets and artists should stay - (Dame Mary) Gilmore, (Henry Handel) Richardson, (Charles) Conder, (Henry) Lawson, (Judith) Wright, (Adam Lindsay) Gordon.
Same goes for Indigenous people and words. Sir Neville Bonner can keep his suburb, along with Sir Douglas Nicholls, the footballer, pastor, activist and, yes, governor of South Australia.
Giralang (the stars), Aranda (the people) and Kaleen (water) should never, ever change, and nor should Narrabundah ("bird of prey"), Yarralumla ("echo mountain", possibly), Molonglo ("the sound of thunder"), Amaroo ("beautiful place") or Gungahlin ("white man's house" or "little rocky hill").
Ditto any named after women, for obvious reasons. Caroline Chisholm, Dame Mary Gilmore, Judith Wright and ... actually, there's a distinct gap right there.
Even Isabella Plains is on notice - it's indirectly named after Isabella Maria Brisbane (1821-1849), who was the daughter of Sir Thomas Brisbane, the colonial governor of New South Wales. She can stay to keep up the female quota.
But if the only criteria is to be Australian and no longer living, then it's definitely time for a Newton-John. Or, if we're being real here, Xanadu. Who wouldn't want to live there?
The great journalist Caroline Jones died last year - I, for one, would absolutely revel in living in Jones - or (in the spirit of Fyshwick and Lyneham, named after Sir William Lyne and Sir Philip Fysh, respectively) Jonesville or Joneswick (but not Jonestown).
Or how about Durham (for Judith), Zampatti (after Carla, and it would have to be near her spiritual home of Manuka) and Reddyville?
Some of the boring ones could keep their names as long as they're repurposed. O'Connor could retroactively be named after the great Sinead (yes I know she wasn't Australian but neither was King O'Malley), while Flynn could, at a pinch, be repurposed to commemorate the saucy Errol (although the legitimate honoree, John Flynn, the forerunner of the Flying Doctor Service in Australia, has a good argument to keep his suburb).
It should be noted here that there is already a precedent for suburbs being double-named - Cook is named for both Captain James and prime minister Sir Joseph, while Spence, named for Australian Workers' Union founder William was earlier this year co-named retrospectively to commemorate suffragette Catherine Helen Spence.
Meanwhile, Forrest needs to be renamed Warne, and its bowlo called Bowling Shane. It would also have streets named after memorable wickets/victims - Gatting Avenue, Cullinan Close, Strauss Street etc.
Irwin could have a town centre called Crikey, Ledger could be the one with a good art-house cinema, Fulton would have an eat street (or community gardens) and Hutchence would have the city's premier (and still, naturally, yet to be built) live music venue.
Parkes, home of many cultural institutions, could be renamed Churcher after "Blockbuster Betty".
The possibilities are endless, provided enough Canberrans can bear to give up their suburb name in the spirit of progress.
Would you sacrifice your suburb's name? And if so, what would be your first choice?
Let us know your suggestions in the comments - and who have we missed who should get a look in, too?
