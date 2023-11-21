Traditional ingredients in sukiyaki include shirataki noodles, which are gluten-free noodles made of yam starch; different types of Japanese mushrooms, such as enoki, fresh shiitake or oyster mushrooms; and chrysanthemum greens, which are confusingly not the leaves of chrysanthemum flowers but actually another plant that resembles them - they are deliciously bitter, and you could substitute another bitter green for them, or simply try spinach, bok choy, broccoli rabe or even watercress. If you manage to find shungiku to include here, note that like spinach they cook very quickly and will only need about 30 seconds in the pot. The quality of the beef is important here and, for an occasion dish like this, it is worth splurging on - there isn't too much meat as it isn't the main star of the dish. Not only should it be good quality but it should also be well marbled so that it remains very tender. Recently, in Nagano, we enjoyed sukiyaki with a delicious wagyu particular to the region where the cows are fed only apples. My mother buys impossibly thin, pre-sliced frozen beef from her local Korean grocer and it is perfect for this, as the slices should be paper thin - about 2mm or at most 3mm thick. If you can't get the pre-sliced beef, choose a nice piece of marbled steak from your butcher, put it in the freezer to firm up for about one to two hours and then you should be able to slice it thinly.