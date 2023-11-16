The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Shane Martin | ACT developer licence scheme could make housing more expensive

By Shane Martin
November 17 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

If you stopped any Canberran on the street and asked them if they thought lifting building standards was a good idea, they'd likely, and very reasonably say "yes".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.