"The Australian Maritime Safety Authority clearly did not like the result that only one tender - AMS Group - was received for this extremely complex work. Under Commonwealth Procurement Rules, the tender must be awarded unless the respondent cannot demonstrate the technical capacity to deliver the maintenance services. To avoid executing the contract, the AMSA Evaluation Committee has fallen back on the preposterous proposition that AMS Group with its 22-year track record of providing that maintenance to the highest standard is now not up to the task technically.