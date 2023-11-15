The Public Service Commission has admitted that it is failing to ensure all staff "enjoy safe, fair and inclusive workplaces", as it publishes reports of racism without adequate recourse within government agencies.
The consultation undertaken to inform the federal public sector's first Cultural and Linguistically Diverse Strategy has revealed "a very serious challenge" for the APS, its consultation paper states.
A survey of 843 public servants from different backgrounds, agencies and levels confirmed a higher proportion of culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) staff have perceived discrimination at work than non-CALD staff.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander staff reported this at the highest rate, of 23 per cent, followed by Maori, Melanasian, Papuan, Micronesian and Polynesian staff, at 16 per cent.
Of those reporting discrimination, 63 per cent from Southern and Central Asian, 61 per cent from North-East Asian and 60 per cent from Sub-Saharan African backgrounds identified race as the basis.
While those surveyed were asked about their perceptions of discrimination, the Public Service Commission acknowledged "the feedback points to racism".
Anonymous quotes pulled from one-on-one interviews with staff and external organisations, give insight into the types of discrimination public servants report at work.
"Despite my qualifications and work experience, I am frequently spoken down to, ignored in meetings and do not have my contributions valued," one interviewee said.
"It is difficult to raise these experiences because there is no platform to share or have these issues heard.
"I know it is unconscious bias but how do I call this out?"
Another called out a culture of complacency in responding to racism: "The problem is not just the people who say the discriminatory comments but those around them who say nothing when it happens."
Interviewees also described gaps in APS policy regarding racism.
"Racism can manifest in many ways, is harmful and its impacts are quite profound ... the APS has a duty of care to ensure racism is not a part of our workplace ... racism is a problem in all our institutions
"There is not an APS document that covers racism beyond that against First Nations."
The consultation paper also supported analysis from the Australian National University and the Community and Public Sector Union showing Australian-born staff have higher promotion rates compared to staff born outside of Australia.
Though CALD employees comprise 24 per cent of the APS (by country of birth, 22 per cent by language spoken at home) representation plummets at the most senior levels of the service, and has changed the least since 2003.
READ MORE:
For example, people born outside of Australia make up 25 per cent of the APS1-APS6 workforce, but that drops to 17 per cent at the mid-level ranks, and 10 per cent in the most senior ranks.
Survey respondents called on senior leadership to stop "patting themselves on the back" and to instead implement real change.
"Senior leaders need to stop patting themselves on the back for a job well done in promoting diversity just because they celebrated 'special days' for CALD people," they wrote.
"Concrete steps are needed to really make a difference, starting with setting cultural diversity targets across the APS at the SES levels and statutory boards."
The feedback has been published by the Public Service Commission as context for its proposed CALD strategy, which aims to establish the APS as a "safe, fair, equitable and inclusive" workplace for all employees, free of discrimination and racism.
The strategy is broken down into simple actions that can be implemented immediately, more lengthy processes which agencies should commence as a priority and actions leadership should consider for future implementation.
It includes the implementation of targets for CALD representation across agencies, as well as broader consultation and training.
Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher and Assistant Minister Patrick Gorman said the strategy, and feedback received on it, would be key to establishing the APS as a model employer.
Feedback on the strategy can be received up until 5pm on December 15. More information is available here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.