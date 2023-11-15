The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
CALD strategy to respond to APS racism, discrimination reports

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
November 15 2023 - 12:41pm
The Public Service Commission has admitted that it is failing to ensure all staff "enjoy safe, fair and inclusive workplaces", as it publishes reports of racism without adequate recourse within government agencies.

