APS employee census to ask cultural background of staff: Australian Public Service Commission

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
February 14 2023 - 11:30am
Greens senator Mehreen Faruqi, left, who questioned Australian Public Service Commissioner Peter Woolcott, right, about a strategy to boost cultural and linguistic diversity in the public service. Pictures by James Croucher and Karleen Minney

The next APS employee census will ask staff to identify their cultural background, in an effort to gain better data about cultural and linguistic diversity in the public service.

