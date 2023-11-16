The Canberra Times
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Australian Baseball League: Canberra Cavalry's Ed Howard embraces pressure

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 16 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's Canberra's new $6 million man. Not a bad pay day to start your sporting career with.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.