Stephen Larkham says he wants to help Australian rugby bounce back but the Wallabies great was coy when asked if he wants to fill the void left by Eddie Jones.
The ACT Brumbies coach is viewed as one of the leading contenders to take the Wallabies coaching role vacated by Jones just 10 months into a five-year deal.
Rugby Australia bosses are searching for a successor but Larkham danced around questions when pressed about his desire to take the role for a national team reeling after its earliest World Cup exit.
"I'm certainly interested in trying to help rugby in Australia. We've got a real philosophy here to make sure we are growing the game as an organisation," Larkham said.
"However I can help in terms of improving our results and improving our growth within the sporting arena, I'd love to be involved."
When asked whether he had spoken to RA officials about the Wallabies job, Larkham said: "Rugby Australia have got a fair bit on at the moment. I'm very focused here on my job with the Brumbies."
Larkham was the Wallabies' attack coach between 2015 and 2019, before a three-year stint with Munster in Ireland.
He returned to the Brumbies ahead of the 2023 Super Rugby season and led the club to a semi-final appearance, with the ACT again staking their claim as the best Australian team in the competition.
Brumbies officials will not stand in Larkham's way should he wish to pursue the Wallabies coaching role.
"Very focused here at the moment on this program. We've got a number of changes here with our staff since Super Rugby finished.
"There's been a really good planning period here with the coaches. We're looking to go one better from last year.
"Semi-finals is a pretty good result for most teams, but we want to make sure we're competing in that final game of the year. I've been heavily focused here on this program."
Former Brumbies coach and ex-Wallabies assistant Dan McKellar is among the candidates being discussed for the Australian job, with an exit clause in his contract at Leicester opening the door for a return home.
McKellar was a part of Dave Rennie's Wallabies staff before leaving to join Leicester earlier this year, having been blindsided by Rennie's axing.
Other names floated in discussions are ex-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika, former Brumbies and Connacht coach Andy Friend, and ex-All Blacks mentor Ian Foster.
