Thursday, 16 November 2023
Zed Seselja turns his back on the territory in NSW Senate bid

Karen Barlow
Justine Landis-Hanley
By Karen Barlow, and Justine Landis-Hanley
Updated November 16 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 4:16pm
Former ACT senator Zed Seselja will turn his back on the territory in a bid to earn Liberal preselection for the party's NSW federal Senate spot, saying his family is joining "the exodus out of Canberra into regional New South Wales".

