The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Photos

A new show at the National Archives of Australia gives a tiny taste of the 11 million snaps by government photographers over 50 years

Sally Pryor
By Sally Pryor
November 17 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They say that if you can get paid doing what you love, you'll never work a day in your life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Pryor

Sally Pryor

Features Editor

As features editor at The Canberra Times, I love telling people things they didn't know - or even things they've always known - about the city we live in.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.