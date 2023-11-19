Update: The Sustainable Travel Street Party scheduled for November 26 has been postponed due to forecasted rain on the day.
The ACT government has made the call at the last minute, saying it was concerned about health and safety. It said key activities such as the e-bike and e-scooter trials would not be able to be delivered safely due to the forecasted wet weather.
It is now expected to run in March 2024.
The event was an ACT government-supported event designed to celebrate sustainable and active travel in the territory with much more on offer.
The Forage, Canberra's own community driven street food festival, was to set up in Braddon for the first time. Its Dairy Road Precinct events are always one of the most popular dates on the calendar. In June, hundreds of people enjoyed the Winter Solstice event, the first event post COVID.
Forage founder Belinda Neame said on Instagram she couldn't "quite believe that we've had to postpone again".
"We'll miss you on the weekend but we can't wait to welcome everyone back in March in 2024 for an even bigger celebration," the post said.
