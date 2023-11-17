The Canberra Times
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Michelle Grattan | Labor is vulnerable on both sides

Michelle Grattan
By Michelle Grattan
November 17 2023 - 2:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not very often we see a bill marched through parliament at such a pace as this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Grattan

Michelle Grattan

Columnist

Michelle Grattan is a press gallery journalist and former editor of The Canberra Times. She is a professorial fellow at the University of Canberra and writes for The Conversation, where her columns also appear.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.