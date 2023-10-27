Treasurer Jim Chalmers had multiple messages after the inflation number. The annual figure was in line with expectations, he said, but inflation was too high and would be so for too long. These figures didn't take in the fallout from the Middle East conflict. Chalmers emphasised (drawing on the Australian Bureau of Statistics data) that the government's various measures (energy relief, child care and the like) are "taking some of the edge off these pressures that Australians are feeling".