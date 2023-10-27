Israel's war planners have been slow and deliberate in preparing for the land invasion, despite some initial impressions that it would be a prompt boots-and-all operation. They are also, no doubt, calculating risks - which include incursions and missile attacks by Hezbollah from Lebanon, and civil uprisings, perhaps on the debilitating intifada model by Palestinians around the West Bank. There is the risk of mischief by Syria and Iraq, and of engagement with Iran and its agents. There is also the prospect of Palestine's again becoming a cause for Arabs and Muslims around the world. Once that was not uncommon, but over recent decades the cause of the Palestinian people became somewhat of a bore for groups such as al Qaeda in Afghanistan and Iraq, IS in Syria and Iraq, and Islamist rebels in Africa and Southeast Asia. The prospect of some sort of final showdown, the greater for the size of the Israeli commitment, may prove irresistible for committed warriors unafraid of suicidal action. Those impulses may be manipulated, for mischief or serious secondary purpose by people wanting to enmire the US, its allies, or even Russia in side-struggles. Neighbours jostling over regional alliances and quarrels, and liberation movements about the world, may also make the conflict more dangerous, unpredictable and long-lasting.