Netanyahu himself has made serious enemies abroad, not least in the United States. In the Trump period, he threw in his lot with the Republicans, and openly derided and destabilised the Democrats, including its leader, Joe Biden. If Biden had any reason to suppose that America was being played by Netanyahu, or by the Israeli establishment, he could very easily weaken Israel's position in its region. That lack of emotional allegiance to Netanyahu may have been a factor in Biden's success in demanding the supply of food, water and medical supplies to Gaza, as well as a marked decline in the language of revenge and collective punishment from political and military figures. What is still missing is some description of what Israel really proposes against those it identifies as Hamas figures, other than seeming to want to make Gaza uninhabitable.