Among the wails and the lamentations from consultants hit by the government's big slow-down on fresh consultancies are many partners who had nothing at all to do with the rort. They do not work in the tax area; they advise government departments, often in very arcane and practical areas of administration. They have benefitted over the years from the partnership arrangements, including the revenue brought in by rainmakers. They know they are, at law, liable for any settlements. But they are hoping, and lobbying, that they will be treated nicely, preferably with no share of any penalties at all. The DPP has no jurisdiction to bargain civil penalties or findings of guilt. In some cases, such as price fixing or cartel behaviour, bodies like the ACCC can bargain over criminal or civil penalties, as, in effect, the aggrieved party.