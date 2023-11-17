The Canberra Times
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Canberra Raiders star Corey Harawira-Naera a step closer to NRL return

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Corey Harawira-Naera's taken a step in the right direction, but he's not "out of the shit" just yet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help