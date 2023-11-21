"Labor did lose control last week," writes John. "Dutton is by nature a bully and Marles was too weak to stand up to him. Marles and a few other Labor MPs (who?) actually went to Dutton's office and agreed with him on principles that were against Labor policy! The principles are easy. Human rights apply to both citizens and non-citizens, it'd be the far right who disagree with that. The right also believe in mandatory sentencing. What has been proposed here is humiliating (ankle bracelets, regular reporting to police, five years if you fail to comply) whatever the offence committed. Yes, Labor has behaved very badly here and this should be reversed as soon as possible."