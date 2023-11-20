For weeks, passers-by have stopped in front of the Vinnies window in Braddon and waved at the automatic doors hoping they would open.
The wait is finally over with the charity announcing the "highly anticipated" shop is set to open its doors this week.
Vinnies will unveil it's first inner-city location on Lonsdale Street this Friday, just in time for the holidays.
"We are thrilled to be opening in time for Christmas to give people a sustainable way to purchase gifts and decorations," Lindsey Rae, director of commercial operations at Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn, said.
She said the 600 square metre space had been designed from scratch and followed the theme of a circular economy. She added the store's reclaimed roof sheeting and "bespoke" fittings and fixtures would match the "hip culture" of the local neighbourhood.
"We are so proud of what we have created on Lonsdale Street in Braddon," Rae said.
Volunteers at the store have been busy setting up colourful displays for the past few weeks, continuously peaking the curiosity of those walking past. The op shop appears to already house a variety of products from clothes, shoes and furniture to accessories.
READ ALSO:
"The flagship shop we hope will become a thrifter's paradise tapping into local demand for vintage fashion. We have racks bursting with more colour than a gigantic box of Skittles and with bargains just as sweet," Rae said.
She said Vinnies Braddon would be the 28th shop in the region to offer a place for "connection, volunteering and giving back."
"Quality donations made by the community find new homes through the Vinnies shops which in turn funds the much-needed support for those in need in Canberra," the spokesperson said.
Local mural artists have also collaborated with the charity to transform two blank walls on Lonsdale Street into vibrant works of art and draw eyes to the new store.
The network of stores run by St Vincent de Paul Society take part in diverting millions of items from landfills each year. The op shops are a popular way for people to shop without adding to fashion waste while also supporting a charity, Rae said.
Vinnies Braddon will open on November 24, at 9am. Th op-shop will be open 7 days a week with late-night trading offered on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.