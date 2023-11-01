The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Vinnies Canberra launches Christmas appeal to help community in need

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 1 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vinnies has launched its Christmas appeal for donations as rising costs weigh heavy on families and individuals in need.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.