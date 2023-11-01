Vinnies has launched its Christmas appeal for donations as rising costs weigh heavy on families and individuals in need.
The charity's target this year is to raise $300,000 for the ACT and surrounding regions.
Brittany Campbell is the volunteer services business partner at Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn and works directly with its emergency relief workers, parishes and volunteers.
She said the demand for support had increased significantly.
"Post COVID, the need for assistance has just doubled, if not tripled," she said.
"You've got cost of living, you've got inflation, high rental prices, housing prices, and it's the families that may consist of a two-income household that can still at times struggle to meet just day-to-day [needs]."
As a single mother, Ms Campbell said it was extremely hard to keep all the bills paid.
"I think I'm very fortunate; I do have a job that I love and I have a roof over my head. Unfortunately, there are so many community members out there that are not as fortunate as I am," she said.
Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn president John Feint said the charity had also had a 30 per cent increase in the number of people needing support, 70 per cent of whom were women.
"Many of these women are single parents doing it tough at this time. Any little bit of cash donation or donations at one of our giving trees [would help]," Mr Feint said.
He said many of its business partners in Canberra had giving trees, which provided gifts for children and families including hampers and vouchers. These gifts would be given out by 46 conferences made up of more than 500 members doing support work for their branch.
"My own conference in Gowri, we will distribute about 80 hampers to those in need," Mr Feint said.
He invited people to donate through any Vinnies shop, by calling 131812, or by visiting the website at vinnies.org.au/act-surrounds.
With most people finding it hard to cope with the cost of living Ms Campbell was grateful to people who continued to donate.
"I think the generosity of our community and the fact that they are still giving and still donating to organizations like ours ... it's just amazing. My message is heartfelt thank you, and please keep those donations coming."
