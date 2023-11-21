The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/Comment/Editorial

Climate change is an existential threat

By The Canberra Times
November 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has become fashionable for many on the right to use the wars in Ukraine and Gaza to play down the existential threat to humanity posed by climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.