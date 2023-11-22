Aussie cricketer slams Clarke over 'laughable' World Cup criticism

As the Australian cricket team emerge from their World Cup victory celebrations, one of their star bowlers has taken aim at former skipper turned media personality Michael Clarke.
While many of their teammates have already returned back to Australia, spinner Adam Zampa is still in India before another Twenty20 tour begins later this week.
World Cup festivities in recent days have earned the ire of many Indian cricket fans, with Mitch Marsh targeted for his treatment of the trophy, and now Zampa has stirred the pot with Clarke.
Clarke was a critic of Australia after their poor start to the World Cup, and Zampa has now shared his "receipts", calling out the former captain.
On his Instagram account, Zampa roughly paraphrased a Clarke quote in media from earlier in the tournament, clearly mocking the assessment.
"If we are getting shown up like that by South Africa, with the spin in the sub-continent teams, we will be laughable," Zampa wrote.
"If we are not careful, the conversation we have been having about the Wallabies the last three weeks, we will be having about Australian cricket team in two weeks' time. We should have turned up to India in our prime."
Zampa followed the jab with a picture of himself with his World Cup medal in his mouth and the caption: "One spinner, one winner".
Zampa thrived at the World Cup in India, named in the team of the tournament having claimed 23 wickets at 22.39, with his best bowling figures, 4-8.
On Sky Sports' Big Sports Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Clarke seemed unaware of Zampa's comments, but opened the show sharing his congratulations to the Australian team.
"What a phenomenal win, and now there's the talk of is it our greatest win ever?" Clarke said.
"For India it's like rock bottom. They are absolutely gutted."
Zampa is one of seven from the World Cup squad that are remaining in India for a five-match Twenty20 series starting after midnight on Thursday, along with Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Sean Abbott, Josh Inglis, Steve Smith, and Marcus Stoinis.
David Warner won't be part of the Twenty20 tour, instead readying for his final Test series over summer before retiring from the format. West Australian allrounder Aaron Hardie will replace Warner.
Warner will be under pressure for the Test series against Pakistan in Australia in December and January, with selectors planning to use the upcoming four-day Prime Minister's XI clash in Canberra - also against Pakistan - as a chance for Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw to prove their worth as potential openers.
