New 50 cent design celebrates Queen over seven-decade reign

Mary Gillick designed the first portrait of Her Majesty, which appeared on pre-decimal coinage from 1953 to 1965.

On Australian decimal coinage, the first portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was designed by Arnold Machin in 1964 for the British Royal Mint. It was released in Australia on February 14, 1966 which preceded its first use on British coins in 1968.



In 1982, the British Royal Mint conducted a competition for the design of a new effigy. Raphael Maklouf's model was chosen as the most promising, which was then revised and accepted by the Queen for use on circulating coinage in the United Kingdom. This Maklouf effigy was then adopted for use on Australian coinage.



In 1996, a portrait by Ian Rank-Broadley was chosen and appeared on United Kingdom coinage from 1998. Following earlier conventions, Australia adopted this effigy on some collector coins in 1998 and generally from 1999.





To commemorate the royal visit in 2000 , a portrait by Vladimir Gottwald was approved for a once-only use. Gottwald, a member of the Royal Australian Mint's Design and Engraving Section, became the first Australian designer to have his work on the obverse of an Australian coin since Sir Edgar Bertram Mackennal, who sculpted the 1910-1936 effigy of King George V.