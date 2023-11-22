New 50 cent design celebrates Queen over seven-decade reign

It's a coin that shows Queen Elizabeth II ageing gracefully through the ages, a lifetime captured across a width of metal measuring just over three centimetres.
The coin has been released by the Royal Australian Mint to celebrate the late monarch's seven decades of service.
The 50 cent coin design, in both fine silver proof and uncirculated finishes, goes on sale at 8.30am on Thursday.
The new design shows the six portraits or "effigies" of the queen that appeared on Australian coins, from 1953 to 2023.
Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon said the coin was a study of graceful ageing by one of the era's most recognisable female figureheads.
"Historically, coins bear witness to a monarch's reign with their royal effigies appearing on the obverse," he said.
"In keeping with that tradition, this exceptional coin showcases the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Effigy by Jody Clark on the obverse.
"The Mint's trademark storytelling is strongly represented on the coin's reverse, which features a central design depicting the first six effigies, fanned above the Queen's royal cypher."
The coin was created in-house by the Mint's design team.
The central image is framed with lily of the valley, one of the Queen's favourite flowers and golden wattle, Australia's national floral emblem.
The portraits on the coin also reflect the history of coins in Australia:
Following the passing of Her Majesty, the Mint transitioned to the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Obverse. Featuring British engraver Jody Clark's portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, the Memorial Obverse has one notable addition - the Queen's years of reign, reading "Elizabeth II 1952- 2022". This is the portrait appearing on the obverse of the new coin.
This special-edition coin will be for sale at the Royal Australian Mint in Canberra from 8.30am on Thursday, the Mint's Contact Centre on 1300 352 020, or through the Mint's authorised distributors.
