The Canberra Times
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/Canberra

Drink driver sentenced for crash 'like something from a horror movie'

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 2:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braydon O'Leary, inset, arrives at court on Wednesday, and the crash. Pictures by Douglas Lima, Hannah Neale
Braydon O'Leary, inset, arrives at court on Wednesday, and the crash. Pictures by Douglas Lima, Hannah Neale

A man, who suffered broken bones and a brain injury when his friend drunkenly crashed into a tree, "is beyond lucky to be alive," a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.