Caroline, or changeup? US ambassador throws first pitch for Canberra Cavalry

Who tipped a Kennedy - who lived within the walls of the White House and was a part of the inspiration behind Neil Diamond's Sweet Caroline - would be throwing the first pitch at a Canberra Cavalry game at Narrabundah Ballpark?
The Cavalry had United States ambassador Caroline Kennedy throw the first pitch ahead of a game against the Melbourne Aces at Narrabundah Ballpark on Thursday night.
Kennedy is the only surviving child of John F. Kennedy - the 35th president of the United States - and former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, while she previously served in the Obama administration as the US ambassador to Japan.
Kennedy has been serving as the United States Ambassador to Australia since June 2022, and channelled her great grandfather who once threw the first pitch at Fenway Park.
"She's been able to throw out the first pitch before. The first time she did it, I think she was about five years old and she wanted to throw it from the mound but they wouldn't let her - so she's keen as to throw it from the mound," Cavalry general manager Ciaran O'Rourke said.
"Ryan Flynn, when he came in with Baseball Canberra, organised a meeting with the US embassy. We see the obvious connection with the US, and having the ambassador come out and throw the first pitch is another example of that connection that we have with the US."
Kennedy was joined by local baseballers Maddi Erwin and Ash Patten to throw the first pitch, with the pair recently returning from international duties with the Emeralds at the world cup in Canada.
"We want to showcase some of the female talent around Canberra and give them the opportunity to shine with the US ambassador. Hopefully we can see if Ash can get a leg up and find her way into a college pathway somewhere," O'Rourke said.
"We want to work with the US embassy to showcase there is a pathway for female athletes to go to college in the US."
Remember the sour English fans chanting "same old Aussies, always cheating" during this year's Ashes series? Anthony Albanese does - and the Australian Prime Minister kept the receipts.
Albanese couldn't resist a cheeky swipe at English cricket fans when revealing his Prime Minister's XI squad to face Pakistan at Manuka Oval in a four-day game from December 6.
The Prime Minister lauded Australian captain Pat Cummins and his squad for their successful World Cup campaign, which is being hailed as the nation's greatest one-day triumph - no mean feat given Australia has lifted the World Cup six times - then Albanese signed off with a shot at the old enemy
"Their run to the final and amazing performance to beat India on Sunday night captivated the nation," Albanese said.
"Of course, captain Pat and his team's heroics continue what has been an incredibly successful year for both the Australian men's and women's teams.
"Same old Aussies - always winning!"
English fans had berated the Australians and labelled them "cheats" during the Ashes. They cried foul when Jonny Bairstow was stumped after he wandered out of his crease. They were fuming when Cameron Green claimed a low, diving catch at gully.
Australia would retain the Ashes on English soil before winning the World Cup in India. They say Travis Head is still out there celebrating.
When you wear a cowboy hat and dance your way to the cage while using John Denver's Take Me Home, Country Roads as your walkout song, you're virtually guaranteed to be a crowd favourite.
Santo Joma delivered in spades when he made his mixed martial arts debut at Endouro Fight Series in Canberra on Saturday night - but it's what "The King Cowboy" did next that matters most.
The Victorian dedicated his performance to a late friend who had died the week prior, before asking a favour of the sold-out Hellenic Club of Canberra crowd.
"Let's try it in here tonight. Whoever you came with in here tonight, if they're on your left or right, turn around and tell them, 'I appreciate you for being in my life, and I love you'," Joma said in his post-fight interview to a rousing reception.
"These are the hardest things. I think us men, we've got this sort of stigma that we think we can take on life. We need to be a little bit more vulnerable and tell our friends, our brothers, your best friend that you love them and you appreciate them for being there. You've got to give them their flowers now, [rather] than when their time has come. You'll kick yourself later on for not saying, 'I love you brother'."
Most nights at Canberra Stadium are spent shivering beneath a puffer jacket with a hot pie in hand.
That's about to change with Canberra Stadium set to be transformed for an end-of-year event to bring life to grandstands which are usually empty throughout the warmer months.
Venues Canberra officials will revive a "Stadium Golf" initiative from November 30 until December 2, transforming Canberra Stadium into a golf coliseum as players tee off from elevated platforms and hit onto the field of play.
The idea is to move around tee areas built in the grandstands, aiming for the flags placed where the Raiders and Brumbies usually split defensive lines, and hit golf balls every 60 seconds.
Now punters will be given the chance to visit the inner sanctum of the Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies change rooms and play shots from the tunnel on an 11-hole course.
Speaking of transforming venues, a steel cage is set to descend upon the home of the Canberra Capitals when professional wrestling enters the National Convention Centre's Royal Theatre.
SLAM! Pro Wrestling - we figure the capital letters must be there to emphasise the impact of a German suplex - will host an event at the home of Canberra's WNBL team on December 16.
Mikey Broderick will defend his championship against "The Hope From The Top Rope" Luke Watts in a steel cage match between two Canberra products in the main event, while the promotion will also crown its first women's champion when Gymbro Jessie faces Kingsley.
If that's not enough, how about Terry Campese lending his name to a $10,000 over the top rope invitational battle royale, or blokes cutting promos with a Steeden in hand or while wearing flannelette shirts?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.