Pill testing available at Spilt Milk for first time

Pill testing will be provided at a Canberra music festival for the first time since 2019, Pill Testing Australia has confirmed on social media.
The group will be testing pills at Spilt Milk on Saturday.
Pill testing was available at Groovin the Moo in 2018 and 2019.
However festival organisers struggled to get insurance since then, president of Harm Reduction Australia Gino Vumbaca previously told The Canberra Times.
The ACT government pill-testing site at the City Community Health Centre, CANtest, will have extended opening hours over the weekend.
It will be open from 4pm to 9pm on Friday, and 10am to 1pm Saturday.
Pill testing services detected seven instances of a lethal ingredient to a drug in 2019. All seven participants discarded the pills.
Pill Testing Australia announced it would be testing pills for free on social media.
"We're heading to @spiltmilk_au Canberra to provide free pill testing services for patrons," the organisation said on Instagram on Friday.
"We are the only organisation to have provided pill testing services at Australian festivals and are able to do so thanks to our incredibly committed team of qualified health, medical and analytical volunteers.
"To provide this free service we rely on the public's generous donations."
The Spilt Milk lineup includes Post Malone, Dom Dolla, Latto, Tkay Maizda, Cub Sport, Lastlings, Aitch, Ocean Alley and Peach PRC
