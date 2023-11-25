Superstar Post Malone spotted at Canberra City restaurant

International superstar Post Malone was spotted in Raku on Friday night, smiling and having a few drinks with executive chef and owner Hao Chen.
Some cheeky drinks and a belly full of Raku's modern Japanese fare surely hit the spot ahead of the singer and rapper headlining Spilt Milk festival on Saturday.
Pictures posted on Raku's Facebook account show Post Malone posing with Mr Chen, the pair grinning ear to ear, with empty plates and full glasses.
Speaking to The Canberra Times Mr Chen said they were honoured to receive such a prestigious award.
"This isn't why we do what we do but it feels very special to be recognised," he said.
"It's so great to see Canberra restaurants recognised nationally in awards like this. It shows that not only can we compete with the big guys, but Canberra's restaurant scene is incredibly strong."
Post Malone is set to continue his Australian If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd be Crying tour with a show in Sydney on Wednesday.
