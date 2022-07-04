The a-la-carte menu is monstrous, with about 77 dishes to choose from, and for this reason it appears that chef Hao San's tasting menu is likely the "go to" at $95pp; there is also a full gluten free menu and a "royal tasting menu" at $145 for more auspicious occasions. We ask to make a couple of minor adjustments and our lovely waitress Olivia "just has to check with chef". Such is the Japanese way that of course he will oblige, but our menu will now be $96pp. Japanese precision right there.