Basketball Australia monitoring Giddey 'situation' amid NBA investigation

Basketball Australia is monitoring the situation involving star Boomers guard Josh Giddey as an NBA investigation gets under way in the US.
Giddey was the first product of the NBA Global Academy based at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra to be drafted, picked sixth overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021.
Giddey, 21, is facing allegations of a relationship with a minor after several social media images and videos surfaced last week.
"Basketball Australia has been in contact with his camp and we're just going to monitor the situation," a Basketball Australia spokesperson told The Canberra Times.
The Boomers' next squad announcement is set to be revealed in early January for fixtures in Bendigo, which Giddey was never expected to be picked for while playing in the NBA.
But the former Lake Ginninderra student is predicted to play a big role in the Boomers' 2024 Paris Olympics campaign.
Despite the ongoing NBA probe, Giddey was still available to play for the Thunder in Sunday's (AEDT) 127-123 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He finished with 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
When facing the media at practice on Saturday, Giddey declined to comment on the allegations.
"I completely understand you guys want to know about it. But just for right now, I don't have anything to say," he said.
Giddey also turned off comments for his 500,000-plus followers on Instagram.
In a since-deleted post earlier this week, an anonymous social media user claimed a girl seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. There is no suggestion police are involved.
The social media account that made the claim about Giddey has been deactivated but the Boomers star has continued to trend on social media.
Oklahoma City's coach says the NBA investigation does not yet prevent the Australian star from playing.
"There's no change in status from a basketball standpoint," Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said before the game against Philadelphia.
"We still have no comment on anything else.
"Just with the information we have at this point, that's the decision that we've made. It's really not even a decision, to be honest with you.
"It's obviously a league matter at this point so the ball's in their court on that."
Giddey received mostly cheers from the home crowd in Oklahoma City during pre-game introductions and after each of his baskets against Philadelphia.
The guard's in-bound pass to Chet Holmgren in the final 15 seconds helped put the Thunder back within three points after they had trailed by as many as 13 earlier in the final quarter.
With three seconds to play, Giddey again threw the last pass to Holmgren as the Thunder cut the deficit back to two before a pair of Joel Embiid free-throws iced the game for the Sixers.
The NBL's rookie of the year in 2021 with the Adelaide 36ers, Giddey has been a lock for selection in the Thunder's starting five, currently averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
He has become particularly well-known for his incisive passing game, and in his rookie season, he became the youngest NBA player to record a triple-double at 19 years and 84 days.
That season, he was the first rookie since Hall of Fame member Oscar Robertson in 1961 to record three consecutive triple-doubles.
- with AAP
