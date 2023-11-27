The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Australian government allowing inaction over cyber security and defence

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
November 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

National security is often cited as the number-one priority of government. Without that, all else becomes meaningless. It is why we are spending billions on nuclear submarines and other defence hardware.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crispin Hull

Crispin Hull

Columnist

Crispin Hull is a former editor of The Canberra Times and a regular columnist.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help