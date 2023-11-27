The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/News/ACT Politics

Apartment owners seek out 'generous' discounts on energy bills

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
November 28 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A group of apartment owners in Downer had almost given up on the idea of installing solar panels at their complex, finding it too costly and difficult to work out a fair system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.