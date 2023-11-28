The Matildas ignited women's sport, but have Canberra teams been dudded?

The Canberra Capitals have been on the road so long Alex Fowler almost forgot the name of their home venue.
"I have missed playing at home, I love playing in the NCCC ... I forgot what it's called, I think that's it," the Capitals forward said as she tried to remember how many C's were attached to the National Convention Centre Canberra.
It's understandable when you consider this: the Capitals have a 30-day break between homes games, with their return set for December 8.
Across town at Canberra United, it's a similar, and frustrating, scenario. United have just two home games in the first 55 days of the A-League Women's season. Adding to the pain, United will have played just two games in total over a 36-day period before their next home game on December 10.
So while female athletes across a variety of sports have been basking in the afterglow of the Matildas' World Cup glory, Canberra's teams have been dudded by scheduling quirks.
It's a bitter blow for a city which likes to describe itself as the women's sporting capital of Australia, especially when you consider the ACT government opted not to host soccer World Cup games this year.
There is a concern Canberra's clubs could be out of sight and out of mind, drawing the short straw as they attempt to lure fans to home games during the holiday period after extended periods on the road.
You would struggle to find another weekend that attracted a bigger collective regular season crowd figure for women's sport in Canberra than the opening weekend of November.
McKellar Park hosted its biggest regular season crowd in A-League women's history with 2229 turning up to watch Canberra United face the Perth Glory on November 4. One day later, the Capitals returned in front of a near-capacity crowd of 1702 for their WNBL clash with Adelaide at the National Convention Centre.
But United have played just one game since - a home game in front of 1853 people - and won't play again until they face the Brisbane Roar on December 10.
The Capitals have played just one home game since that opening weekend - a Wednesday night fixture on November 8 - and it will have been an entire month between home games by the time they're back at their home venue.
It is far from an ideal scenario for club officials desperate to attract record-breaking crowds this summer.
Canberra United officials are confident the club can cater for crowds of up to 3000 at McKellar Park as the league experiences a run of record attendances, but a fixture overhaul threatens to halt their momentum.
United's round five game against the Western Sydney Wanderers was shifted out of Bathurst and postponed to March, shortly after a round four clash against Sydney FC was moved at short notice because of the Sky Blues' AFC commitments in Uzbekistan.
Fowler is confident fans will return in droves with the Capitals' next home game, against Sydney on next week, starting a run of four home fixtures in 14 days to be split across the National Convention Centre and Tuggeranong.
"I've missed playing [at the National Convention Centre], I love that stadium. It's so compact, it's got the fans, it's got everyone. I'm looking forward to being able to play at home again," Fowler said.
"It is nice being on the road. I feel like there is a lot of bonding that goes on with the team and everyone getting around each other. It's important that we enjoy the road trips and the highs and lows of it too."
The Capitals are hunting their first win of the season when they face the Southside Flyers in Melbourne on Saturday, desperate to avoid returning to Canberra with an 0-6 record.
An overtime loss to the league-leading Melbourne Boomers has ignited hope the Capitals can turn their season around and give fans a reason to witness a long-awaited homecoming.
"For anyone watching us, we have some die-hard Canberra fans around here and we love the support, but I think that just proves at any point of this whole season, any team can get out on top," Fowler said.
"Especially for us, we needed that as a momentum shift for us. Although we didn't get the win, we were able to prove ourselves against the best team there. For anyone watching, that was a fun game to watch up until overtime.
"The loss is still hitting us a little bit, because it was such a close game right up until the end. We can't dwell on it for too long, we've got to look at the positives from it and the teaching points from it, and move onto the next game against Southside."
