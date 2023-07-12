The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'There's so much history there': Canberra Capitals coach Kristen Veal embraces WNBL's Tuggeranong return

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated July 12 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jade Melbourne will have a major impact on Canberra's WNBL fortunes this season. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Jade Melbourne will have a major impact on Canberra's WNBL fortunes this season. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Kristen Veal is calling on Canberra Capitals fans to embrace a trip down memory lane in Tuggeranong as the club pushes for a new venue to call home, adamant the AIS Arena re-opening next year won't solve all their problems.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.